By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

A pregnant woman and seven others were, yesterday, reportedly abducted by bandits that attacked Lema community, Mando opposite Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

A local, Danladi Musa, told journalists that the bandits invaded three houses in the community around 1am.

According to him, “we were all afraid to step out of our houses because of the gunshots.

“They came around 1am and took away eight residents including a pregnant woman that came to visit her sick mother in the community.

“This is not the first time bandits would attack our community.”

Vanguard News