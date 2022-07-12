By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has stated that the execution of the memorandum of understanding, MoU signed by the institution and Farm Connect will address Nigeria’s food crisis triggered by bandits’ onslaught on farmers in the middle belt.

Prof. Tayo speaking at the signing ceremony, explained that the MoU on the development of a green ( indoor) agriculture comprising crops production and agriculture such as birds, broilers eggs production, to be sited on a 15 screen houses, half hectare net house at Iperu, would run for three years in the first phase.

He expressed joy that the project was happening at a time the university sought to host 28 Vice Chancellors of the Adventists’ universities in Africa.

His words: “This would be a test case and I hope it would be something to trigger a revolution among these African universities and also a good way to begin a long lasting relationship with Farm Connect;

To Farm Connect, Prof. Tayo noted that:” While, we would keep our own part, it is expected that the proper execution of the project would serve as a stop gap to Nigeria’s food crisis triggered by the bandits’ onslaught on farmers in the middle belt.” Babcock VC, reiterated.

In his response, CEO, Farm Connect, Mr. Azeez Olawale, said that his going into the project with all the zeal, was not only an act of worship to God but also a way of addressing food security in Nigeria.

“We are committed to this project than profiting from it. And the reason for focusing on higher institutions such as Babcock, is to add value and affect people destiny in a positive way.

” Again, my dream is also to change the story of how agriculturalists are perceived by people. ” Farm Connect CEO explained.

The chairman of seven-man Tink Tank, Prof Cyril Nwangburoka, said the MoU was the outcome of its painstaking assignment as directed by Vice Chancellor when the proposal was handed over to them in March this year.