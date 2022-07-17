Nobody stood so staunchly by Baba Ijesha as fellow actor, Yomi Fabiyi at the height of the rape saga until the court took over.

While Fabiyi acknowledged that he was not in support of rape or child molestation, that he only wanted justice done in the matter, his other colleagues led by Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing and others took him head on, fought him dirty and even threatened to slam a lawsuit on him. But Fabiyi was unperturbed. Stoically, he weathered the storm and seemed to be coasting home just fine.

Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment on Thursday, a term that comes to 5 years given that he would be serving the count charges he was levelled with concurrently. It was a horrid moment for the actor who reportedly collapsed in court. It was probably his worst moment of tribulation and his most faithful ally was nowhere in sight.

Of course, Yomi Fabiyi isn’t exactly enjoying the best of times as he is battling problems of his own. Indefatigable as he appears, his world seems to be falling apart.

The first in his instalment of troubles came in the form of his babymama, Grace Jimoh who accused him of sleeping with her to help her acting career. Fabiyi strongly challenged the accusations in several posts on Instagram and in the process leaked the picture of the child they had together. This further enraged the woman who said she regretted the day she met the actor.

Before the dust of the drama hardly settled, another actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, wife of actor, Lateef Oladimeji affirmed the sex-for-role allegation by sharing her experience witrh the actor. The actress claimed that Fabiyi had made advancves at her but refuted any sexual involment with him. She also claimed her refusal to play ball with the actor is responsible for the animosity between them.

Regardless of her victory over Baba Ijesha in court and by extension on Yomi Fabiyi, Princess, the foster mother of the 14-year old girl defiled by Baba Ijesha, would not let Fabiyi off the hook easily as she rained curses on him and his generations.