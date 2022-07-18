Darling Hair Nigeria is always making big moves in the hair industry. This time, Darling Nigeria has partnered with Mavin Records artist, Ayra Starr. Super Star, Ayra Starr, is popularly identified by her love for braids and in a recent post on her Instagram page, Ayra Starr admits that her best kept secret is Darling Hair.

Apparently, Mavin’s Ayra Starr has been using Darling for all her hairstyles since the get go. Darling officially announced their partnership with Ayra Starr on July 17, 2022. Darling Nigeria is known their versatile, beautiful, and durable, hair extensions.

This is a worthy collaboration that encourages the African woman to be fearless, bold and break glass ceilings. A woman wearing Darling Hair will always do great things with confidence. Congratulations to both Darling X Ayra Starr. Every woman should find their beautiful with Darling Hair.