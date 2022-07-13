By Ike Uchechukwu

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, has approved the upward review of the salaries and welfare of judicial officers in the state.

Ayade announced the new salary package at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, during the swearing-in of the new President of Cross River Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Anjor Mbe.

In the new salary regime, with effect from August 1, 2022, the salaries of the state’s high court judges will be increased by 100 percent.

Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal will also have their salaries increased by 100 percent while those of magistrates will be increased by 50 percent.

Similarly, the governor granted all judicial officers in the state immediate land allocation.

Ayade said: “As a matter of state government’s policy, any judicial officer sworn-in will have his or her official car ready for delivery.”

Announcing approval for new recruitment into the state’s judicial service, the governor, said: “We have witnessed massive vacancy in the Ministry of Justice occasioned by retirement.

“To this effect, we have approved for the Chief Judge with the support of the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission, the employment of 500 workers in the Ministry of Justice for the first phase alone.”

He disclosed that his administration has equally approved the setting aside of 25 percent of the gross emoluments to support judicial officers’ allowances in terms of vacation, travels, among others.

Expressing optimism that he has addressed the immediate challenges of the state judiciary, Ayade pledged his administration’s readiness to support that arm of government from time to time as the need arises.