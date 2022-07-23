Axion Africa Limited has unveiled a renowned businessman and entertainment mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana as the new face of Axion Products.

The Chief Executive Officer of Axion Africa Limited, Mr. Okey Ezeh stated that the product launch and the unveiling of Obi Cubana were testaments to the quality products it has been churning out to stakeholders in the built industry for the past 12 years.

He said the solidity that can be achieved with the use of Axion Products in block molding, and the dual advantage of using Axion product technology in plaster-screending at the same time make it affordable at a very reduced cost per square meter.

Ezeh also added that its products guarantee a completely dry wall without dampness, anti-fungi, and others.

“In road construction, Axion products enhance bitumen in asphalt to withstand any temperature thereby, prevent cracking and melting of bitumen.

“In soil compaction, it makes the base soil rigid and hard thereby, no any failure of the soil base. The most critical area in road construction.

On their part, Obi Cubana and Dele Momodu urged Nigerians to patronise Axion Products for enhanced local materials to achieve premium quality.

Cubana added that the virgin estate, Casa Cubana, and New Dawn where the launch took place are going to use all the products for the construction as a way of providing value for its potential customers across the country.