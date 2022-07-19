.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, on Tuesday gave Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, seven days to resign as governor of the state or face impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

COSEYL, through the President General, Goodluck Ibem, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the alleged killing of not less than seven youths and injuring of others by suspected members of Ebubeagu security outfit, last Sunday as they were returning from a traditional wedding ceremony from Awomamma in Oru East local government to Otulu community in Oru West Local government area of the state.

COSEYL argued that Ebubeagu was an illegal armed group and that the security agencies should arrest them and prosecute them.

According to the Youth group, “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone is saddened by the barbaric, villainous and senseless killing of 14 innocent youths that came for traditional marriage in Awo – Ommama in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State by men of Ebubeagu security operatives outfit. We condemn in the strongest terms.

“The groom and 9 persons that came with him for the traditional marriage at Awo Ommamma from the Otulu community in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo were killed while the other 5 other persons are from the Awo Ommamma community in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Also, 32 persons who were viciously attacked in the traditional marriage ceremony by the Ebubeagu operatives are in critical condition in the hospital. Their life is hanging in the balance and they depend on God to make it out alive.

“We will not accept the killing of 14 innocent youths laying low, Governor Hope Uzodinma must resign within 7 days resign from office as governor of Imo State or be Impeached by the Imo State House of Assembly else the youths will occupy the roads lawfully in protest to demand his resignation as Executive Governor of Imo State. What we are seeing in Imo is longer democracy but tyranny took too far.

“We are now a laughing stock among the comity of nations because of not having any value for human life and respect for fundamental human rights.

“Democracy is about problem-solving, bringing democracy dividends to the people and making people happy but what we are seeing now in Imo State is the direct opposite of what democracy should be. It has been from one sorrow to another, from one killing of Imo youths to another who is killed under the guise of unknown gunmen.”

The group was of the view that “The Killing of these 14 innocent youths in Awo Ommamma whose corpses were dumped in the bush by Ebubeagu Operatives will not be swept under the carpet. With the way and manner, in which Imo youths are being killed on daily basis, Imo youths face a threat of extinction before 2023.

“We humbly solicit the pro bono legal services of Barr. Femi Falana, SAN, Barr. Mike Ahamba, SAN, Barr. Mike Ozekhome, SAN and all other legal luminaries in the country and outside the country please come to the aid of Imo youths before they are exterminated from the surface of the earth.”

“We call on the Federal Government to move swiftly to ensure that they take care of the medical bills of those 32 persons in the hospital and that they are given the best medical care. We also call on good spiritual individuals touched by the plight of these persons to assist in whatever way they can.

“We call on the international community, The Prime Minister of Great British, the President of the United States of America President Joe Biden and all lovers of democracy all over the world to beam her searchlight on Imo State in Nigeria to avoid a situation where Imo youths will all be unjustly and brutally exterminated before the gubernatorial election of the state in 2023,” the youths said.