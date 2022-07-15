•One-way ticket to rise 100% before 2023

• Jet A1 price rises 86.3% in Q2’22

•Air fare charges for specified route single journey

By Prince Okafor

Over 80 per cent of domestic airlines are not credit worthy and cannot be trusted by marketers supplying aviation kerosene, otherwise known as Jet A1 fuel.

This is coming even as an investigation by Vanguard showed that airlines might be forced to raise the price of flight tickets in the coming weeks to N100, 000 for single movement following the significant rise in the price of the product.

An authoritative source in the aviation sector told Vanguard that the development means that the fuel marketers do not want to sell on credit because the airlines do not have money to pay immediately, this usually leads to cancellation of flights which affects the passengers.

This, according to him, could be described as poor financial management, as similar development has led to flight delays and cancellations, a means operators have devised to continue to remain in business.

A fallout from this has seen a shut down of operation of over seven airlines, including First Nation, Medview, Chanchangi, Discovery Air, IRS Airline, amongst others in the past four years.

Presently, operators now buy Jet A1 at N745 per litre, a 74 per cent increase over the N429 it was sold in January this year and a further 137 per cent increase compared to the price a year ago.

For instance, the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria, along with other relevant regulators, had in May, agreed to end volatility in the price of Jet A1.

The parties agreed that six million litres of aviation fuel would be provided at N480 per litre for three months in what looked like Foreign Exchange, FOREX subsidy pending when the carriers would be granted a license to import the commodity.

However, the remedial action planned by the stakeholders is yet to become operational.

Airlines spend N141.5m/d on Jet A1 fuel — Survey

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Vanguard Aviation shows that Jet A1 fuel now sells at N714 per litre in Lagos, N740/L in Abuja and N745/L in Kano.

The significant rise in the price along with the combined lull in passenger traffic among other factors, is creating panic in the sector, as the airline operators say they cannot break even under the current circumstances.

For instance, between Lagos and Abuja using Boeing 737-Classic, the most common aircraft available to operators in the country, consumes about 4,500 litres for one leg of the flight.

Airlines consume between 90,000 and 190,00 litres of Jet A1 fuel per day, depending on their level of operations.

In Lagos where the product is sold at N714 per litre, with daily consumption of 90,000 litres, the least spending of most airlines stood at N64.26 million, while in Kano where the product is sold at N745/ litre, that same airline with the same usage spends N67.05 million on an average daily. Using the same parameters to calculate the consumption for aircraft utilising 190,000 litres daily at N714 per litre, the airline spends N135.66 million daily, while at N745 which is the price of the product in Kano, the airline spends at least N141.55 million on daily basis.

Price of flight ticket

The major concern for operators at the moment remains how to continue to cope as the cost of Jet A1 continues to surge and prices of flight tickets remain the same, knowing full well that a further increase in the ticket price might cause major catastrophe in the sector. It would be recalled that in February, domestic airlines in Nigeria raised the price of airfares by over 100 per cent.

Prices of economy class tickets range from N50,000 and above due to the hike in price of Jet A1, availability, access to FOREX and other sundry reasons.

Tickets that hitherto sold from N27,000 to N29,000 as at February, doubled even then when the price of aviation fuel used to cost N410 in Lagos, N422 in Abuja and Port Harcourt and N429 in Kano per litre and the dollar, which sold for N580 and was as usual, in short supply.

Operators React

In a chat with Vanguard Aviation, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, United Airline, Osita Okonkwo, said that the current hike in the price of aviation kerosene is putting the operators in a difficult situation.

Okonkwo said: “Airline operators are battling to survive at the moment because of this development. Our businesses are really challenged by this development. Although there is an intervention in the development by the Federal Government, the intervention is not sustainable.

“We got the product at N585 per litre at the beginning of this month, but the market price remains N714 per litre.

“This price is for Lagos alone. Outside Lagos, the addition of transportation amongst others, pushes the price higher. Operators are just holding out to do the best they can for the travelling public, but beyond that, it is not sustainable.

“Within the supply constraint that we have, there is not much the government can do, it is just for the marketers and NNPC to continue to do their bit to manage the situation.

“The next thing is for the operators to do the necessary things they need to do. If they need to increase prices to sustain themselves in the business, that will be a private decision to make.”

Also, the Vice-Chairman of AON, Mr. Allen Onyema, stated that since the COVID-19 crisis, most airlines all over the world, including Nigeria, have not recovered except those whose countries have injected so much funds to assist.

“This is nobody’s fault; it just happened. The government has tried its best by giving us this aviation fuel. This aviation fuel can take airlines out, not only in Nigeria but everywhere in the world.

“Some airlines outside Nigeria have closed down because of the effects of rising cost of aviation fuel. If these things are not addressed in Nigeria, it can affect the bottom line of all airlines in Nigeria.

“We have come to realise that there is little or nothing the committee can do because this is as a result of foreign exchange and the price of oil all over the world now. The fuel marketers will sell according to what they are paying. The cost of aviation fuel has increased, even in England and every other country. Our own is worse because of the increase in exchange rate.”

Price out of control — MOMAN

The Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Clement Isong, noted that the current development cannot be addressed at the moment.

He said: “The price of crude oil has surpassed $120 per barrel; the price of diesel has gone up to N730 per litre.

“I do not know what anybody can do at the moment to push down the price. Nigeria is currently broke, and in a situation like this, the country is borrowing money and subsidizing petrol which is also not sustainable. This development is indeed out of our control.

“Apart from pricing, availability is also determined by business relationships between airline and marketers. Various airlines have different payment history, while some operators pay on time, others have debt history.”

