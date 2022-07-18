Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Miftaudeen Raji

Edo indigenes under the auspices of Auchi Indigenes Club (AIC) Benin, have extolled the support Edo state Governor, Mr.Godwin Obaseki on proposed passport office and job creation.

The group urged Obaseki to sustain efforts on creating more direct and indirect job opportunities for indigenes.

The indigenes made the commendation following the proposed Passport Office at Auchi saying the entire indigenes of Auchi Sacred Kingdom are proud to be associated with the development ongoing across the state.

The President, AIC, Dauda Momodu, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Benin, said the entire members of the AIC, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the governor in his efforts to deliver socio-economic development across the state.

Recall that the Governor had, on the 21st of June 2022 facilitated an enhanced international passport in Benin which is designated as the production centre for Edo and Delta states.

Obaseki had in response to the appeal by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, accepted to build a passport office at Auchi

According to the governor, the project would be ready for commissioning and operations before the end of this year.

Momodu noted the citizens of the state have had to endure challenges of travelling over long distances from Edo north and environs due to the absence of a passport office.

He added the proposed passport office will create direct and indirect job opportunities for state residents and people working in and around the passport office when constructed and fully operational.

“This no doubt is another eloquent testament of His Excellency’s policy of engendering development across all parts of the state. we all look forward to the completion and commissioning of the new passport office at Auchi as well as other dividends of your administration,” said Momodu.