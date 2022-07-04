By Jimitota Onoyume

Itsekiri of Ologbo community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State, have enjoined the Inspector General of Police, the federal and Edo State governments to step in to stop incessant attacks on people of the community.

The Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, who spoke on the development, said between last December and February this year, no fewer than 20 Itsekiri sons and daughters in the area had been attacked allegedly by sponsored thugs, adding that they started experiencing the trouble when oil was discovered in the area over a year ago.

He said: “Since our forefathers founded this community, we have been living in peace with our neighbours. But trouble suddenly started for us when oil was discovered here in our community.

“On December 31 last year, we were celebrating our annual cultural festival with our masquerades when thugs stormed our gathering and attacked us with weapons.

“Our sons and daughters, Mr. Fred Utieyin, Madam Helen Siakpere, Misan Kakah, Austin Olokor were among those that sustained injuries. Painfully, Madam Siakpere died at the hospital where she was rushed to.

“They later also attacked our houses. The house of Misan was set ablaze. They came in January, destroyed our renovated bill board that had been at an entrance of the community.

“We reported all the attacks to the Police. In February again, some of our Vigilante youths were attacked. Mr. Julius Enaife was shot. “

He said they had to cry to the Police, adding that the Inspector General of Police later wrote to one Mr. Jackson Akenzua, inviting him and others to a meeting on June 23, this year in Abuja.

The letter to the Akenzua, which was sighted by Vanguard reads in part: Investigation activities, Police investigation letter. This office is investigating a case of illegal possession and use of firearms during which your name features prominently.”

Chief Amatserunleghe, said he was also to attend the meeting, but surprisingly, they used the Police in Benin City, to arrest him, adding that it was how the meeting could not hold in Abuja.

“We are begging the IG, Federal and Edo State government to wade into the matter for peace to reign in our community. We want peace. Government and security agencies should investigate the problem and bring peace to the community.”