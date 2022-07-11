.

. Says Nigeria’s sovereignty under threat

By Steve Oko

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geo-political zone, has said that the recent attacks by terrorists on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina; as well as the Kuje prison, are ” rehearsal by terrorists on how to take over the seat of power.

COSEYL, in a statement Monday by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said it arrived at the conclusion “after a careful appraisal of the recent happenings in the country”.

” After careful analysis of the situation wherein the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked on his way to Katsina his home state and the successful Kuje prison attack that led to the freedom of very dangerous ISWAP Commanders, Fulani terrorists and Boko Haram Commanders from prison; we make bold to state that the successful unchallenged attacks are a rehearsal by the terrorists to takeover Aso Rock the seat of power”, COSEYL said.

The group in the statement made available to Vanguard said Nigeria’s sovereignty now under serious threat.

“Conscience is an open wound and only truth can heal it. Does the successful unchallenged operations of the Fulani Jihadists and terrorists in Nigeria not confirm to all that the sovereignty of Nigeria has been handed over to them in broad daylight ?

“Nigeria under President Buhari has lost focus and direction and has nothing to tell Nigerians on why he has failed woefully to deliver democracy dividends to Nigerians.

COSEYL wondered if “democracy dividends under President Buhari are only terrorist attacks, killings by Fulani Jihadists and terrorists who are his kinsmen, borrowing to pay salaries, pensions and other undemocratic conducts?

“It is very hard to believe but it is a reality, that a retired Army General like President Buhari will be so overwhelmed and overpowered by terrorists.

“With what is staring us in the face, President Buhari wants to turn Nigeria to another Afghanistan where Islamic Jihadists seized the political power of the country.”

COSEYL told Buhari not to “willingly surrender to Fulani Jihadists and terrorists.”

“The advanced team of the number 1 citizen in Nigeria was attacked by Fulani terrorists and non of the terrorists were arrested. Kuje prison was heavily attacked and dangerous inmates who are terrorists were released and non of the attackers were arrested.

“As a matter of fact, there was no resistance from the Nigerian security. Something is really fishy here. The federal government is really playing on the intelligence of Nigerians.

“We call on the United Nations, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, the International community and all lovers of democracy and Christianity all over the world, to beam its searchlight on Nigeria before Nigeria that is a secular state is turned into an Islamic state were citizens will to forced to become Muslims in a 21st century where freedom of worship is a constitutional right to all. “