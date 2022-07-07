By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, described the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy by bandits in Kastina State as daring, noting that the call for State Police is not for self-aggrandisement, but a reality of the time.

He spoke in Akure, while playing host to his former schoolmates at Loyola College, Ibadan (1968/1972) set, in Akure.

Akeredolu lamented the security situation in the country, adding that it had gone from bad to worse.

His words: “We, Governors in the Southwest, met and we are still more than convinced that there is no solution other than State Police.

“The truth is that we will be prepared to protect ourselves and die in the process more than other people from outside. We can only protect ourselves better.

“We will be more committed to protecting ourselves. By the time we have State Police; we will be encouraged to recruit people in a Local Government to work in that Local Government as security.

“For me, State Police is not for self-aggrandizement. It is a reality of the time.

“For us in the South and even in the North, I know so many of them that have come to accept that a single command of Police is not good for this country. This country is too large.

“We will continue to make our voice heard everywhere. We are almost there. We are licking our wounds here over the June 5 attack in Owo.

“It is a serious wound and we will never forget. We are putting together a memorial in a conspicuous place in Owo.”

Earlier, the Acting President of the Loyola College Old Boys’ Association (1968/1972) set, Mr Ayodele Adigun, who condemned the June 5 attack in Owo, expressed shock that such a heinous crime could be carried out in the Southwest.