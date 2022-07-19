.

…Accuses mischief makers of spreading falsehood

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The media team of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has debunked speculations about his health status.

In a statement signed by Mazi Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the former Vice President, the media team said it found it necessary to correct a wrong impression created by a mischievous report and viral video purporting to be of an “ailing” Atiku Abubakar being helped to strap the seat belt of his car by an aide.

Ibe said: “Nothing can be further from the truth. For the records, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is in robust good health.

“We would not ordinarily have responded to this mischief, but for the impression it will create in the minds of Nigerians, which is exactly the objective of the purveyors of this fake news.

“Recall that the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the PDP was in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP, ahead of weekend’s election and victory of its governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“It is important to note that protective operations encompass all measures being put in place to ensure extreme safety of a VIP, both on foot movements, static, and on motion.

“It is the responsibility of the head of Atiku Abubakar’s security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement. Since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey in short or long distance cannot be over emphasized. The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar.

“We wish to state that Atiku Abubakar is not averse to scrutiny because of the consequential nature of the 2023 elections.

”However, it is our position that such scrutiny must not be predicated on a slash and burn rogue journalism as is the case with this contrived report.”