The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Presidential election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has joined the rest of the world to celebrate veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs on his 80th birthday.

Atiku took to his official Twitter page Monday to celebrate the veteran Nollywood actor whom he described as a’ freshly minted Octogenarian”

He wrote, “Today, I celebrate a freshly minted Octogenarian, Sir Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs (Olu Jacobs). You have seen the world change tremendously and imparted it in your stead. You have been an inspiration to many, a highly respected and honourable person.”

