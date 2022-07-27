By Biodun Busari

Nigerians are still battling with the audacity of the terrorists who threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari when the reports of naira depreciation of N700 to a dollar arrived on Wednesday.

Vanguard reports that Senate has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to appear before it and defend why the naira is crashing.

This has become a talking point among Nigerians on Twitter who are expressing worry over the vulnerability of the nation’s economy as the naira plummeted.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is among Nigerians that have reacted to the poor state of the Nigerian currency against the dollar of the United States.

Atiku said: “To grow the economy (raise GDP), export more, and stabilise the Naira are all interrelated. Stimulating exports requires a coherent and investor-friendly foreign exchange policy that improves the global competitiveness of domestic enterprises.”

According to the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed @YDBaba_Ahmedl: “1 dollar is now 710 Naira…and you still want to vote for Tinubu to continue Buhari’s regime… I pity you.”

Rinu Oduola, rights activist @SavvyRinu tweeted, “As long as Godwin Emefiele is CBN governor, we may have naira at N800 – $1. That man will make sure we end up in the trenches.”

“The Naira is undergoing an increasingly steep devaluation. The last one week has been abysmal for the Naira. The next president of Nigeria will face the greatest economic crisis/challenge of all time,” a sports journalist, Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar said.

Also, @FS_Yusuf_ wrote in Pidgin English, “Your money for bank in Naira, you no fit use am brag again because Buhari dey reduce the dollar equivalent value daily on a steady.”

“One dollar is exchanged at 710 naira. This economy is ridiculing our hard-earned money,” @surajoharuna827 reacted. “Gradually we are heading into Zimbabwean way, whereby if you want to buy a loaf of bread, you will need to gather a large sum of currency.”

@boy_director said: “We can’t all sit back and act like all is well in this nation because we fear the oppressors’ wrath, these people are clueless, we can’t even see any atom of hope to hold on to, the naira is crashing every day, people are dying! The nation is in shambles. When do we all wake up!!!”

@haruna_mlf commented: “Emefiele was appointed CBN governor when dollar to naira was N170. Today, a dollar exchanges for N675 and yet he still has his job???”

“You are tweeting that Naira to Dollars is 670. Before you send a tweet, it has reached 700. Nawaoo,” @realpault added.