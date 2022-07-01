By Biodun Busari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has said it will take a legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering strike embarked on by public universities’ lecturers.

SERAP said this on its verified Twitter handle @SERAPNigeria on Friday.

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, started a strike action on February 14 to demand, among other things, the Federal Government release money for revitalisation, pay the earned academic allowances, and put a stop to proliferation of universities among others.

The strike which has lasted more than 130 days, jeopardising the future of Nigerian students, also caught the attention of the organised labour who are threatening to protest.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Thursday, said it would embark on a one-day protest to force the Federal Government respond to ASUU’s demands.

Reacting to the impasse between the government and lecturers, SERAP said: “BREAKING: The ASUU strike which has kept poor children at home while the children of Nigeria’s politicians attend private schools, is a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY.

“We’re suing the Buhari administration over its violation of poor children’s rights to education and equal protection.”

Vanguard News