.

*Tasks VCs to ensure varsity fulfill primary roles, mandate

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AS the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, enters its 6th month,the National Universities Commission,NUC,has lamented the effects of the strike on the students,Nigeria’s economy as well as reputation of the nation’s universities.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, speaking on Monday,at the opening session of the 2022 management retreat with vice chancellors of Nigerian universities, organised by the commission,tasked the vice chancellors to ensure that universities fulfill their primary roles and mandate.

He specifically said they must take up the challenge through competence and resolutions.

“Our universities have been confronted with uncertainties due to the unfortunate strike, ASUU strike is in the six month and as vice-chancellors we know the negative consequences of the prolong closure of universities ,we know what it means in-terms of its effect on the economy of a nation ,as vice chancellors we know what it means in-terms of our institutional reputation and the future of our youths”

“University education is fundamental to success and a nation’s economy ,nations explore teaching, research and community development for aspiration of goals”,Prof. Rasheed said.

Rasheed said NUC was determined to promote dialogue and constructive engagement with critical stakeholders to see a crisis-free university system.

The retreat,he explained,was identify and support on-going efforts by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu ,the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders ,in ensuring stability and put an end to on-going strike in the country’s public universities.

“Nigerian universities must fulfill their primary roles and fulfill their extant laws,” he added.

Noting that “the National Universities Commission is responsible for the development of universities in Nigeria”,the NUC boss reiterated the resolve of his organisation to “continue to provide guidance to ensure students sponsors get value for the education.”

“The NUC sympathizes with the vice chancellors, we know how difficult the task of being a VC is ,nobody is happy with the VC of a university ,students are not happy that the VC cannot provide electricity, lecturers are also not happy because their pockets are low even the communities as well, the vice chancellors face serious challenges and road blocks to achieve the success of their mandates” Prof Rasheed said.

He said the retreat would feature wide range discussion of issues from challenges to solutions while the vice chancellors also come up with recommendations that strengthen the Nigerian university system.

Speaking at the retreat ,the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, explained that parts of the challenges created by COVID 19 was paucity of funds.

Açcording to him,the development contributed in no small measures to the smooth funding of the nation’s universities.

He tasked the vice chancellors to help the government in repositioning the Nigerian universities.