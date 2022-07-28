.

…appeals to FG, lecturers to consider current economic, security situations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has said that Nigeria cannot afford to have all the sectors of the economy shutdown due to the solidarity strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

He however called on the Federal Government to urgently take action to avert the looming solidarity strike in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

Nkire who had once taken a swipe at ASUU for “being insensitive to the suffering and academic losses of the Nigerian students, now thinks that urgent action is needed to address all the issues involved in the dispute.”

The APC stalwart said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday added that *the country could not afford to shutdown all labour activities in the country at this point in time, when political, economic and social situations are boiling at very high temperatures.”

Nkire further appealed to both parties in the dispute to “consider the present economic and security situations in the nation as well as the plight of the idle student population and apply the spirit of give and take in resolving the issues involved.”

He specifically appealed to both his party and government “not to play into the waiting hands of the opposition political parties, eagerly waiting for an opportunity to make a mountain out of a mould in order gain some milage towards the 2023 general elections.”

