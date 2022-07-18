By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU ) Usmanu Danfidiyo University Sokoto chapter has accused the Minister of labour and productivity Mr Chris Ngige of not telling Nigerians the truth about the state of ASUU and Federal Government crisis.

The Union in a press conference held today Sunday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists secretariat Zuru road Sokoto described the Minister of labour Ngige as a stumbling block in the negotiations between ASUU and Federal Government on how best to end the long standing strike by ASUU.

The chairman of the Union Mr MN Almustapha in his address to journalists said Minister Ngige has alleged that Sokoto branch of ASUU has graduated medical students during strike action, adding that ASUU branch of Usmanu Danfidiyo University has not graduate any student since the commencement of the strike in February

The Union challenged the minister of labour to produce any factual evidence to back his claim which they label as a blatant lie. saying there was never a letter written by the Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto it any of his representatives or any official of the Union depicting that , Medical lecturers are not on strike in UDUS.

According to ASUU , the minister 0f labour has succeeded in misleading critical stakeholders in the struggle that the issue st stake between ASUU And Federal Governmeny is unsolvable.

” we know better that, the treacherous anti intellectual posture of ” conciliator” Minister Ngige has always been the bane of current ASUU Federal Government crisis”. Says ASUU Chairman.

“The entire members of ASUU Usman Danfodiyo University branch including the college of health sciences are fully on a total and comprehensive strike which comences on the 14th of February 2022.