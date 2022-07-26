By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Hamisu Hussaini, has said that Federal Governments failure to address the over 5 month ASSU strike shows that they are not serious about the education of citizens in the country.

Hussaini made the remark on Tuesday while speaking with Vanguard during the protest rally held in the state capital in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU)

“How can your wife and children report a serious problem to you, and you put on I don’t care attitude for 5 months. It shows you are not serious and you don’t care about their wellbeing,” Hamisu said.

The protest which began at the NLC office, off Katsina-Kano road went through Ring Road to the Police headquarters, then to the GRA and ended at the State House of Assembly where the Katsina NLC Chairman expressed the disappointment of workers in the state over Federal Governments lack of seriousness to resolve the ASUU strike to the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“We, as a labour are not happy with the Federal Government for toying with the future of our children and we shall no longer be silent on the issue,” Hussein told the Speaker before dropping the protest letter.

Responding, the Speaker, Tasiu Maigari assured that the letter would be delivered to “Where it is supposed to be delivered,” assuring that the state lawmakers were solidly behind the ASUU in its agitation. He also lauded the protesters for being peaceful and orderly.

Those who participated in the protest includes all the trade unions affiliated to the NLC, the state students union among others.