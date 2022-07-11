By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Campaign for Democracy, CD, South East Zone and the Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation, HURIDE, have condemned the assault on the founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Fegge, Onitsha, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as, Odumeje Ndaboski.



CD and HURIDE, in a joint statement issued yesterday and signed by its southeast zone Chairman, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, who also doubles as the Executive Director of HURIDE, told Governor Chukwuma Soludo that ordering the arrest of the security man that assaulted Prophet Ohanaemere is not enough, saying that Anambra people want to see the kind of punishment that will be meted to him, adding that many people have been going through such humiliation in the hands of vigilante operatives and other security men in the state without complaining because they intimidate them with guns.



Describing the action of the security man as crude, uncivilized, and uncalled for, CD and HURIDE, said the assault on the Onitsha Church Prophet will be given to another cleric by overzealous vigilante operatives and officials of other security agencies in the state if inadequate and concealed punishment is given to the vigilante operative.



According to CD and HURIDE, the Anambra State Government Taskforce mandate was not to slap and beat people, let alone a man of God, and so that action by the vigilante operative was shameful and if not adequately punished, it will portray the new government of Anambra State as one that is working with lawless individuals and security operatives.



CD and HURIDE’ statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s directive for the punishment of the security operatives, (Vigilante operative) that assaulted a man of God, and the Founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Fegge, Onitsha, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje Ndaboski.



“While we commend the prompt response to the condemnable assault on Odumeje Ndaboski, by the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, we demand that the punishment to be meted out to the vigilante operative and any other security man involved in the dastardly act be made public to serve as a deterrent to other security operatives who go beyond their duties to assault and humiliate people in the state.”