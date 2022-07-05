.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

A security guard attached to a filling station, in lgoba, Akure North council area of Ondo state, identified as Mr Sunday has been murdered and the filling station set ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at about 4 am on Monday.

The guard was reportedly tied before he was shot dead by the killers.

It couldn’t be confirmed if the killers broke into the filling stations safe and Carter away money before razing it down.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the station manager, of the razed station, Titolu Venture filling station, lgoba, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba said he received the distress call at about 4am.

Oluwatobiloba said the perpetrators of the crime left no trace.

According to him, “at about 4 am, I was called by one of the residents, and on getting here, we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to quench the fire not knowing the perpetrators had killed our security guard”

“While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed.

“We also saw the keg used by the arsonist filled with petrol which part of it must have been used to wet the station before setting it on fire”

Police detectives who arrived the scene had deposited the guard’s body in the state hospital’s mortuary.

Image maker of the state police Command, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the incident.

Odunlami said investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.