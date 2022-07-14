By Peter Egwuatu

THE Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Mr Sam Onukwue, has urged investors to take advantage of opportunities that abound in the Nigerian financial market despite the continuous state of uncertainty.

Onukwue said that investors are facing bleak future in the second half of 2022, following continuous macroeconomic vagaries, supply chain disruptions arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, drop in production and trade growth, rising higher energy, food prices, and inflation among others said there would always be investment opportunities.

According to him, regardless of the state of uncertainties in the global financial markets, investors that take sound investment advice from certified securities dealers, commonly called stockbrokers can enjoy superior return on investment on constant basis.

Onukwue lamented that many investors often lose huge amount of money by relying on their own intuition or consulting unqualified investment advisers.