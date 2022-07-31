.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo made a surprise outing on Saturday in Rivers State as he was decked in traditional regalia.

A video of his parade in traditional regalia has been stirring the social media following his display at the outing.

The leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force was seen walking to an event, amid his entourage of fierce-looking and heavily armed guards.

Some of his armed men could be seen wielding sophisticated guns and rocket launcher as they flocked around him.

Meanwhile, his ostentatious display and regalia have been followed by reactions and criticisms on social media.

@Stingray101 wrote, “Can this one happen in America, someone will just be walking along the road with such arms well I am not surprised at all Nigeria is lawless.”

@firstladyship wrote, “Asari Dokubo’s trending video with men wielding assault weapons & RPG is not new to some of us. Those who grew up in Old Port Harcourt Township will tell you the guns in that video are child’s play. There are many presidents (non state actors) in Nigeria. Buhari is a counterfeit.”

@Christzy13 wtote, “Does this make you happy?

Seeing men walk with guns and life ammunition on a broad day light, this is so wrong and I wish we have a gov’t which can take decisive action on this.”

@Cchukwudi2277 wrote, “I also wonder how do they get all these promising young men to be this a loyalist wielding weapons, staking their life, for a man like them.

How much do they really compensate / pay them that encourages them 🤔. Omo eh, abi no be juju be this ?”

Recall that recently, Dokubo has been critical of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a video, he had alleged that Obi of investing state funds in his family business while he was the governor of Anambra State.

The Niger Delta group leader had said, “In a normal country, Peter Obi is supposed to be in jail for investing state money in a family business and failed.”

RELATED NEWS