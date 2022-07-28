Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has felicitated with the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien.

The felicitation contained in a personally signed statement made available to news men this morning in Asaba, Osanebi described the monarch as a blessing to Delta and Nigeria in general.

Osanebi while lauding the monarch for his role over the years in nation building, said it is a honour, privilege and a blessing for Deltans to still be able to tap from his wealth of wisdom.

“Your royal Majesty, it’s with great joy and excitement that i write to felicitate with you today on the auspicious occasion of your birthday.

“Growing up, we were treated to great tales about you and your mind blowing exploits. It’s a thing of joy that at this time like every other Deltan, i’m privileged still to tap from your gigantic wealth of experience.

“You have been a role model to all of us the younger generation. You have remained upright and stood firm for just causes and your name will forever be written on the sands of time.

“On behalf of my family, friends and associates, i congratulate you on attaining this ripe age of ninety eight and it’s my desire that we all will gather to celebrate you greatly when you become a centurion in two years from now”, part of the statement read.

Idi Presley Ifeanyichukwu,

Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC.