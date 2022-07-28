By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Asagba-in-Council has announced the annual festival of the Asaba people in early August, suspending all traditional burial rites in the town.

Chairman of Otu Ihaza Governing Council, Obi Benibe Ugboko, who made this known, said activities marking the festival have commenced, adding that series of traditional activities have been lined up for the 2022 annual festival.

Listing the major festivals to include Aja, Iwaji, Inneh and Olie Oma, Obi Ugboko said the 2022 festive calendar has been approved by the Asagba-in-Council, presided over by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien.

While explaining the significance of each of the festivals, he said burial rites would be suspended the moment the festivities begin in early August.

He said: “It does not mean you cannot bury but those traditional rites will not take place. It will commence with the Ikpualu.

“The Inneh festival is a celebration of the end of the traditional year and the beginning of another farming season.

“The Inneh is a period of happiness, as such burials and mourning are not permitted, hence the suspension of traditional burial ceremonies in the town until festivities are over.

“From being the first capital of Nigeria, through an agonising civil war experience and currently the capital of oil rich Delta State, our tradition and festivals have remained veritable signposts that not only remind us of our heritage in obvious times, but also evokes our consciousness to the realisation that the torch must not be extinguished”.

