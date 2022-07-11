Wilshere

By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal have handed the responsibilty of managing its U18 squad to newly retired former player, Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere who featured for the London side between 2008-2018 was announced on Monday by the club on its website.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mehmet Ali and Jack Wilshere as the new Head Coaches of our Under-21 and Under-18 sides, respectively.” It wrote

“Jack, a former academy graduate who made 197 Arsenal appearances between 2008 and 2018, during which time he won the FA Cup in 2014 and 2015 and the FA Youth Cup in 2009, is back working at the club where he takes on his first role in coaching, as the Head Coach of our Under-18s.”

Wilshere on his appointment said: “It’s a huge honour to have this role. It’s no secret that I love this club. I love what we stand for and a big part of my life was spent in this academy, some of the best days of my life. This is a big opportunity for me and I’m ready. I’m hungry and can’t wait to help these young players thrive and be the best they can be on and off the pitch.

“It’s a special feeling to be part of the Arsenal family. It never left me, and even though I moved on for a few years, my heart was always still at Arsenal. I can’t wait to get started and help these young players thrive with a great team around me.”