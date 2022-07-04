By Dirisu Yakubu

The leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Monday, charged security agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute it’s former national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie and Chief Edozie Njoku, factional chairman of the party for what it called their “illegal and criminal conducts” in the affairs of the party.

While Njoku is laying claim to the national chairmanship of the party, Okorie emerged the Presidential candidate of APGA in a convention conducted By the Njoku-led National Working Committee, two days after Victor Oye-led executive produced Peter Umeadi as the party’s flag bearer.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC of APGA at the National Secretariat Complex, Abuja, the party said the security agencies should treat with dispatch, “all issues pertaining to the unlawful activities of Chief Edozie Njoku, Chief Chekwas Okorie and their co-travellers”.

The communiqué signed by all the members of the party’s National Working Committee said they met to deliberate on salient issues and other sundry matters affecting the party in the build up to the 2023 General Elections.

The party however noted with dismay, “the meddlesome and unlawful activities of Chief Edozie Njoku, Chief Chekwas Okorie and their cohorts in unduly interfering in the internal affairs of APGA and their attempt to ridicule the sanctity of the Supreme Court”. The NWC called on relevant security agencies to swing into action forthwith by investigating, arresting and prosecuting the above-mentioned persons and their cohorts for their illegal and criminal conducts in order to save our fledgling democracy.

“The NWC reviewed the activities leading to the nomination of its candidates across various States of the Federation, particularly as it relates to the conduct of its ward congresses and primary elections nationwide.

“The NWC further drew attention and treated with dispatch, all issues pertaining to the unlawful activities of Chief Edozie Njoku, Chief Chekwas Okorie and their co-travellers,” it said.

At the end of the meeting, the NWC unanimously expressed its deepest appreciation and vote of confidence in the national chairman, Dr. Victor Oye and commends him on the manner he piloted the activities leading to the successful congresses and primary of APGA nationwide.

This is even as it also congratulated all successful candidates of APGA on their emergence as standard bearers of the party for various elective offices in the 2023 general election.

The NWC further enjoined them to be magnanimous in victory by extending their hands of fellowship to their co-aspirants.

The party commended all the aspirants of the party that were not successful at the primary election for their sense of sportsmanship as shown by the rancour-free primary.

It also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to continue to show its commitment, dedication and professionalism in defence of the nation’s electoral process even as it commended the umpire for its forthrightness, courage and sense of duty and preparedness in the build-up to the 2023 General Election.

The Oye-led NWC urged President Muhammadu Buhari to step up efforts aimed at securing the citizens of “our great nation and improving the dire state of the nation’s economy.