By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Army has advised farmers and locals in Ohafia, Abia State, to steer clear from its range site at the the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, as troops commence range classification.

According to a release by the14 Brigade Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Innocent Omale, the exercise which will involve firing of live ammunition, will begin tommorow, July 22, and last for two weeks.

The release made available to Vanguard read in part:”In preparation for the 82 Division Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition, Headquarters 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia will commence range classification at the range site in Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, Ohafia, Abia State.

Continuing, it read:”The exercise which will last for two weeks from 22 July – 5 August, 2022, will involves firing of live ammunition at the range site. The exercise is to prepare contingents of 14 Brigade for the forthcoming shooting competition with other Brigades soon.”

The release, however, enjoined members of the public especially the communities around the Barracks, not to panic.

“The populace and farmers in the area are to steer clear within the general area for this period”, the release added.