The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, heartily welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari, the chief of army staff Lt Gen. Farouk Yahaya, and the Officers and Men of the Nigerian Army, to Owerri, the state Capital, for the week long 2022 army day celebration

Disclosing this in a statement, signed by Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, the governor stated that Imolites appreciate the COAS and his officers for the choice of Owerri for this year’s historic event.

“As the hospitality capital of Eastern Nigeria, Owerri opens her arms to receive with joy and dignity the array of personalities and dignitaries that shall throng the state for this August ceremony. “We wish you a very successful and memorable stay in Owerri. Imo people welcome all of you with open arms. Welcome and feel at home”.