.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum ( AYCF) has slammed former SGF Babachir Lawal over what it described as “narrow-minded, unguarded political sentimentalism and provocative stance” on the 2023 presidency.

While rising from its meeting on Friday, chaired by the National President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima – the group said there can be no better choice of Vice President for Tinubu than Senator Kashim Shettima, who is a nationalist to the core.

“No one should turn our democratic space into the home of religious extremism,” the Arewa Youth group said.

The group, in the statement on Friday,said Babachir and his co-travellers in the “myopic, sentimental stance, should stop this madness in this new century of advancement all over the world.”

The AYCF queried Babachir and all the proponents of “this distraction and dangerous religious extremism”, saying ” we are familiar with the antics of narrow-minded, emotionally-driven politicians wearing religious garb”.

The AYFC then pointed out: ” Talking of Muslim-Muslim ticket, have these people become so blinded by emotional religious fixation that they forgot history? We had Christian-Christian ticket with Awolowo under the UPN in 1978 and Azikiwe under the NPP when he picked Professor Ishaya Audu – another Christian as running mate”.

Going further, the AYCF recalled that “since the emergence of democracy till date, the South-south, South-east States have never given the chance for Muslims to taste the seat of running mates even at the level of governorship”.

The statement warned the “anti-Shettima campaign promoters to stop before they create bad blood along religious fault-lines and drag the nation into further insecurity”