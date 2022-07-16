By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Politicians in Nigeria have been urged to guard their utterances and desist from truncating the democratic process as Nigeria makes efforts to deepen democracy and good governance.

This is even as a call has been made for the use of 2023, which would mark the 100th year of the formation of a political party in Nigeria to do a SWOT Analysis to see the strengths and weaknesses of political parties in the country as well as reposition them to deliver good governance to the people.

These were the views of Comrade Issa Aremu, the Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies while presenting a paper at the inaugural National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS distinguished alumni lecture series held at Kuru, Jos South local government area, Plateau State.

Aremu, who was the Lead Presenter at the event with the topic: “Good governance and the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria: Issues and challenges” also noted that Nigeria’s democracy was developing despite the about 30 years of military dictatorship which made the country relapse into underdevelopment and advocated for the effective inclusion of women into politics to the extent that women could be governors, a President or a Vice President.

He insisted that nation-building is an unending process and there is no way the country can achieve that without democracy hence the need for all elected and appointed public office holders must conform with the sections of the nation’s Constitution which promote good governance, even as he kicked against any thought of an interim government which is a contraption alien to democracy.

According to him, “… Notwithstanding the current challenges of nation building, Nigeria is a promising country. When discussing the issue of good governance and consolidating democracy, we should realize that nation-building is an unending process, we must organize to make Nigeria a better place. There is a linkage between good governance and democracy and we must look at the context of our reality…

“NIPSS and AANI should organize a centenary conference on Party formation in Nigeria to deepen democracy. Nigeria has a very rich tradition of the democratic process which predated colonial rule. Were it not for the 1966 coup, Nigeria by next year should be marking 62 years of uninterrupted democracy. 2023 will mark 100 years of party formation in Nigeria because the first political party was established in 1923 by Herbert Macaulay.

“We can use the conference to do a SWOT Analysis of parties’ formation; their strengths and weaknesses and shape them. It was civilian democrats that fought for independence, democracy is a heritage of Nigeria but 30 years of a military dictatorship made Nigeria relapse to under development…”

Earlier, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said the newly introduced alumni lecture series was captured within the frame of activities and programmes planned for integration into the Institute’s various Directorates’ plans for the future, explaining that “Four thematic areas have been arrived at from which lecture themes and topics would be drawn up for the Lecture Series. These are Governance, Strategic Leadership, Economy and Security.”

Discussants at the lecture included Hajia Jummai Bappah and Pharm. Ahmed Yakassai stressed that Nigeria needs political leaders with the fear of God who will have humanity at heart.