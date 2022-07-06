The African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) has described as shocking the passing away of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), H. E. Dr. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

Executive Secretary of ARDA, Anibor Kragha, who was also mourning Barkindo as they both served in the top Management at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) at different times, in a release on Wednesday described Barkindo as a global energy icon, whose magnificent legacy would never be forgotten. Barkindo died in the late hours of Tuesday at age 63 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Kragha noted that Barkindo would be remembered as a global energy icon, who worked assiduously to strengthen the worldwide energy markets at a critical time and successfully ensured stability of the the global economy, even during the unprecedented turmoil of the COVID pandemic and other shocks.

“The news of the passing away of Dr. Barkindo is shocking. He truly was an excellent scholar and a bridge-builder par excellence who used his gifts to elevate the global oil sector. Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world have lost a great treasure and his robust body of work will ensure that his legacy lives on for generations to come,” Kragha said.

While sending condolences across to the family, loved ones and the entire energy sector, Kragha said Barkindo has left a great vacuum in the sector, especially in Africa at this critical juncture of balancing energy security and energy transition and would be greatly missed.