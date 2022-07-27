World’s First Professor of Digital Economy, cerebral businessman and philanthropist, Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga on July 26, 2022, made history again when his foundation “Samzuga Foundation” visited two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Markurdi, Benue State where food and other relief materials were distributed freely to the needy.

Bags of food items, grinding machines, cash and two cows at the two different IDP camps located at the Federal Housing Estate North Bank Makurdi and Daudu respectively, both in Benue State.

Several videos of the event appeared on social media, notably Facebook, a few hours after the visits. One of the videos of the visits posted on Facebook on his page showed three trucks all fully loaded with Sam Zuga-branded food bags being offloaded by members of Samzuga foundation surrounded by excited inmates of the camps at the Federal Housing Estate Makrudi.

Similarly, another video showed one of the two cows donated being slaughtered to prepare meals for the inhabitants of the camps.

The cleric known as Jehova’s Field Marshal is renowned for his passion for giving back to society and has been at forefront of fighting poverty in Nigeria. He has been leading by example through various benevolence acts and contributions to the upliftment of the less privileged in society. Earlier in May 2022, 20 million Nigerians benefited from his foundation’s free medical exercise organized in commemoration of his 51st birthday.

The inventor and CEO of Zugacoin, the first cryptocurrency in Africa and created by an African, has other charitable programmes such as scholarship schemes, unemployment alleviation programmes and poverty alleviation projects which have been giving back to society, especially Youths and Women.