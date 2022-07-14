.

Lawyers to pay television giants, MultiChoice Nigeria, have described as incorrect, media reports suggesting that the Court of Appeal had ordered the company to sub-licence some of its channels to Metro Digital Limited, a cable television service provider.

A disclaimer, yesterday, by Toyin Pinheiro, Principal Partner, to the law firm representing MultiChoice Nigeria, said that the said reports were a misrepresentation of the judgment of the court delivered, yesterday.

It said: “It is a misrepresentation of the judgment of the Court of Appeal Port Harcourt Division delivered on July 13, 2022. The court only directed the National Broadcasting Commission the 2nd respondent to constitute a panel within 21 days to look into the complaints of Metro Digital Limited.

“The Court of Appeal dismissed the reliefs prayed by Metro Digital Limited seeking to compel MultiChoice Nigeria Limited to sub-licence some channels to Metro Digital Limited.

“The general public is hereby informed to disregard the incorrect reportage,” the company said.

Metro Digital Limited had approached a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after MultiChoice turned down its request for the sublicensing of some of its channels on the ground that it does not own the rights to the channels and programmes for which the request was made.

Last year, Metro Digital’s case was dismissed by the Federal High Court on the ground that it was unable to contradict MultiChoice’s claim that it does not own the rights to the content requested.