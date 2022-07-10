The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi, said it planned to boycott the forthcoming local government elections in the state unless the cost of nomination fees is reduced.

The party also demanded the State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to shift the elections date if they were to participate.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr Ricky Okorouka said this in Abakaliki while addressing newsmen after the party’s State Executive Meetings (SEC) on Sunday.

EBSIEC had fixed nomination fee for Chairmanship and councillor positions for N1 million and N200, 000 respectively.

The Commission had also announced July 30 for the local government elections in the state.

Okorouka said his party had decided not to be part of the election unless the fees were reduced.

“So, if EBSIEC wants us to be part of the elections, it should extend the date and remove the nomination fee so far imposed and that is our position.

“They should not use exorbitant fees to disfranchise political parties in Ebonyi LGA polls.

“We had our Executive Meetings, where we involved all the candidates for the 2023 general elections and we deliberated on the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

“Our party, APGA has decided that we may not be part of the election unless the N1 million nomination form fee for chairman’s and N200,000 for councillor’s positions imposed by EBSIEC are reduced.

“We also want the date for the election to be shifted,” he added.

Mr Jossy Eze, Chairman of EBSIEC while reacting, said the decision on the nomination fees and election date were made and decided by all the political parties in the state, where APGA was represented.

Eze said any complaints on the council elections should be directed to the Commission rather than making comments to distract the process. (NAN)