By Vincent Ujumadu

THE All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, alleged weekend that Mr. Edozie Njoku who claimed to be leading a faction of the party is circulating a forged judgment claiming same to be from the Supreme Court.

National publicity secretary of APGA, Mr. Tex Okechukwu, in a statement called on relevant authorities to arrest and punish Njoku for bringing the name of the nation’s apex court into disrepute.

According to Okechukwu, there is no faction in APGA, adding that preliminary report by the police showed that Njoku allegedly doctored the judgment of the Supreme Court by deleting the name of the national chairman, Chief Victor Oye and inserting his own name

Okechukwu’s statement read: “The attention of our great party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been drawn to a mischievous and diversionary news making the rounds that the Supreme Court of Nigeria and INEC have finally recognised Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the news in question is fake, false and the figment of imagination of the authors of the news item.There was never a time the Supreme Court or INEC made such a pronouncement.

“The undisputable truth remains that the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a judgment in Appeal No.CA/KN/146/2021 SC/CV/687/2021 on October 14, 2021 in which it affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano which affirmed Dr. Victor Oye as the National Chairman of APGA. The Court of Appeal, Kano also dismissed Edozie Njoku’s Appeal for lack of merit.

“In its ruling the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, including all motions. It also struck out all applications for joinder, including that of Edozie Njoku. It also awarded a cost of N1m in favour of APGA and Victor Oye who were the first and second Respondents in the suit. The appellant in this suit was Jude Okeke. There was nowhere Edozie Njoku’s name was mentioned in the suit.

“We challenge Edozie Njoku and his goons to show where the Supreme Court reviewed its judgment on the Court of Appeal: No.CA/KN/146/2021 SC/CV/687/2021. We challenge him to publish the judgment of the Supreme Court in the suit above.

It is important to let the public know that on May 26, 2022 we applied for the enrolled order of the Supreme Court in the above listed suit, which is yet to be disputed up till date.

“What Edozie Njoku and his cohorts have done by doctoring the judgment of the apex court in the country was sacrilegious, deceitful, wicked and desperate. This act of sheer bravado and subterfuge on the part of Edozie Njoku and his gang should be condemned by all Nigerians and stiff penalties applied immediately to put a stop to an act capable of bringing the nation’s judiciary into disrepute.

“We are glad to inform our teeming supporters, especially our candidates for the 2023 General election, that their particulars had been successfully uploaded to the INEC portal. We beat the INEC deadline on each occasion.

As things stand, there is no faction in APGA as some persons insinuate. The fact remains that the only National Convention monitored by INEC was the one conducted by Dr. Victor Oye-led APGA on May 31, 2019 in Awka. And that is what is fully-reflected on the INEC portal.

“We wish also to place on record that all the frivolous suits filed in various courts across Nigeria by Edozie Njoku from 2019 till date were duly dismissed for either abuse of court process or lack of territorial jurisdiction. The most notorious of such suits was the one he surreptitiously filed at the Federal High, Bauchi where he chose a lawyer for APGA and INEC without their knowledge. But the judge in his wisdom smelt a rat and ordered that the suit be sent back to the Chief Judge of Federal High Courts from where Victor Oye joined. The suit was assigned to Justice AR Mohammed who in his judgment on April 6, 2022 struck it out.

“It was after this judgment that Edozie Njoku plotted his Supreme Court heist.

We wish to inform our members that we have lodged a formal complaint with the police and investigation is nearing completion.Preliminary report by the police show that Edozie Njoku doctored the judgment of the Supreme Court by deleting Victor Oye’s name and inserting his own name. This is a flagrant case of perjury, forgery and impersonation, which we will fight to its logical end.

“As a responsible party we will continue to subject our actions to due process of law and constitutionality in the hope that in the end justice will be served against a gang of persons whose desperation and crookedness are out of this world.”