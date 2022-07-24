Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Elder statesman and former Military Governor of Plateau state, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (retd) has weighed in on the controversy generated by the choice of a single-faith presidential ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, describing it as unacceptable.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, the former Chairman of the Middle Belt Forum MBF said the decision of APC’s Bola Tinubu to pick a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate was insensitive to the feelings of Nigerians.

He said; “I think Bola Tinubu has not been sensitive to the yearnings and feelings of Christians in the North.

“In fact, it is a slap on their faces if Tinubu would look around and say in the entire North, or let us even say in the Northeast alone where he zeroed in, that he could not find Christians who are competent – because they said his objective is to have a competent vice president.

“To say that he could not find one northern Christian in the Northeast alone who is competent, I think is a big insult and a slap in the face”.

More dusts among APC stakeholders

Meanwhile, last Wednesday’s unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC has again raised fresh concerns among some party stakeholders, Vanguard has learned.

Most of the stakeholders, especially from the South were said to have been taken aback by the decision of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC to organize the event which they felt was unnecessary.

The main argument was that since no unveiling was done for the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there was no need to have accorded such honour to his running mate.

“I have never seen where running mates are unveiled with such fanfare. After presenting him to Mr President, the next thing would have been to just present him to the NWC and the media. We didn’t unveil Tinubu. Shettima even got more media mention because the event was all about him. His speech, which was essentially to accept the task before him, was unnecessarily longer than Tinubu’s.

“What that unveiling has done was like presenting Shettima as face of the ‘Tinubu Presidency’. It was like telling us that we are ceding the presidency back to Northerners. This was essentially why my own governor boycotted the event”, said a state party chairman from one of the Southern states who attended the event.

Although, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Felix Morka did not immediately respond to calls seeking clarifications as to the health of the party, an official of the party from the Northeast where Shettima hails from said the event has boosted APC’s chances in the geopolitical zone.

“With Atiku’s emergence in the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of Abuavkar Atiku from the zone and coupled with the fact that the PDP has Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa states while we (APC) also have three states, there was need to strengthen the party there.

“What the APC has achieved by unveiling Shettima the way it did is very huge as we have gained a lot of political mileage there and across the country”, he stated.