By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A total of thirty- seven persons from the South South and South East have been formally inducted as Associate members of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON.

The induction of the new Advertising practitioners was held at the Havilah Towers and Suites, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State at the end of a 3-Day Executive Membership Registration and Induction ceremony organised for the two geo-political zones of the country.

Performing the induction ceremony, on Friday July, 8, 2022, the Executive Officer/Registrar of APCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, charged the new inductees to be good ambassadors of advertising profession.

Fadolapo explained that with their certification, the new inductees among whom was the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, were now free to explore opportunities in the Advertising industry without the fear of harassment.

” With your certification, you now have the legal rights to establish a full fledged advertising agency, and explore opportunities in outdoor advertising and other independent media space”, Fadolapo stressed.

In his remarks, the Director of Registration, Joe-Eugene Onuorah, said, the programme was an alternative preceedure for admitting into the profession, people who did not have the prescribed academic qualification.

Onourah, explained that Akwa Ibom was chosen for the event as it would avail

individuals in the areas the opportunity to get inducted, being that the participants were drawn from South and South East region.

He explained: “The registration is based on having acquired the basic experience over many years of practice.

“The procedure required that they are subjected to two days intensive training to acquaint them with basic principles that they need to understand to be able to practice more professionally and responsibly, and that is what we have done since last Wednesday”

One of the participants, and Senior staff of Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Idris Madabaje, expressed excitement that with the certification, he was ready to explore more opportunities in the sector.