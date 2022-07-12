.

The Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated with Senator Kashim Shettima on his emergence as vice presidential candidate of the APC in 2023 general election.

A congratulatory message by Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Ima Niboro, Omo-Agege described Shettima as detribalised and visionary, and a major plus for the APC presidential ticket.

He recalled how the former Borno State governor and lawmaker representing Borno Central senatorial district in the National Assembly played a key role in his own emergence as Deputy Senate President in 2019.

“He was and continues to be a major player, not only in the National Assembly but in our nation at large. He is a large hearted and forward looking leader, inclusive in perspective and shorn of all bigotry. Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, couldn’t have made a better choice.

It is no surprise, Omo-Agege added, “that the Borno State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has immediately risen in support of Shettima’s selection as Tinubu’s running mate.”

He noted that the APC Vice Presidential candidate was hospitable to other faiths and ethnic groups, and that this was evident during his tenure as Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019.

“As governor of a dominantly Kanuri state, he had amongst his closest aides, an Ibo Christian from Anambra State, an Urhobo Christian from Delta Central senatorial district, a Christian from Edo State, a Yoruba Christian from the Southwest, a Fulani man from Gombe and a Hausa man from Zamfara,” he said.

He said that the Vice Presidential candidate was a forthright, vocal and outspoken politician who speaks truth to power.

“Senator Shettima is a dogged professional, a rare breed banker, an agricultural economist and politician who is an inspiration to a new generation of leaders.

“His rich profile in executive and legislative business, public and corporate governance will always be useful in steering the ship of state. I call on Nigerians to rally round the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and vote massively for APC in all positions at the 2023 general elections. “