.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has declared total support to the candidature of Senator Kashim Shettima for All Progrgessive Congress,APC Vice President and announced that a one million man march would be organised in solidarity for Senator Shettima after the Eid celebration.

The leadership of the group therfore called on the Presidential flag bearer of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (the Jagaban of Borgu) and party hierarchy to ensure that merit is considered over sentiment in picking who becomes the running mate of the presidential candidate.

In a statement, Chairman of the group, Hon. Suleiman Liba who spoke in Damaturu where he celebrated the Eid el Kabir, said that for the party to get it right in the 2023 general election, they must imbibe the spirit of justice, fairness and equity in all its dealings.

He said that merit should be the watchword for the APC,going forward.

Hon. Suleiman Liba who also argued further that it is the turn of the people of the Northeastern part of the country to produce who becomes the next Vice President of Nigeria, said the region has contributed immensely to the politics and policies of the country.

According to him, the region is blessed with a lot of eggheads who have contributed tremendously to the success of the party and that of the country.

Hon. Suleiman Liba particularly mentioned the name of H. E. Senator Kassim Shettima, the immediate past Governor of Borno State, pointing out that Shettima is best suited for the Vice President of Nigeria under the APC.

“There is no better fit for the cap of the vice president other than Senator Kassim Shettima.Kassim shettima is a two term governor of Borno state who did extremely well as governor even in the midst of insurgency that has ravaged especially that state,” he said.

Liba said for the eight (8)years that Shettima was governor of Borno state, laudable landmark achievements were made and to crown it all, he ensured that a credible successor in the person of the current governor, was elected.

“As Senator, Shettima gave his people the best of representation at the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Senator Kassim Shettima, in the spirit of equity and justice was the first to declare support for a southern president in the next election, this act alone has endeared him to many across the country,” he said.

“Alhaji Shettima is a close ally and confidant of the presidential candidate of the APC, so it is believed the both of them can work together in harmony and for the betterment of this country.”

Hon. Liba therefore, declared the total support of the group to the candidature of Sen. Shettima for vice president and reiterated that he is planning a one million man match in solidarity for Sen. Shettima for Vice President after the Eid celebration.

“This is what is right and this is what should be done,” he said.