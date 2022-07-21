.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Solidarity Group (ASG), has frowned at the choice of former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State would’ve been much better.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees ( BoT) of the group, Abdullahi Muhammed Jika,told journalists in Kaduna that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not consider the critical success factor for the victory of Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Jika said that the acceptability of a candidate is a great factor in winning an election, adding that the ruling APC jetisoned the acceptability factor while making it choice of running mate.

” Before the former Governor of Borno state was chosen or picked as the running mate, we had earlier advised the presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of APC to consult widely on the choice of the running mate,” he said.

” But today, it is obvious that the ruling APC made unpopular choice, because we are not the first northern group to come out and say no to the choice of Shettima. We are not saying that Shettima is not a good candidate, but all we are saying is that a better candidate like El-Rufai would have been the best match to Tinubu,” Jika said.

“The political weight of El-Rufa’i and Shettima was never considered by the party.Beyond the political strength of northwest region where governor El-Rufa’i is based, his political clout and performances in the space of his administration is what the party would have considered.”

“There is no doubt, in the present political dispensation, that Governor El-Rufa’i has proven his worth as a political administrator with the can-do-spirit to match the yearning of Nigerians,” he said.