By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Coalition for Democracy, Peace and Unity (NCDPU) has rejected the idea of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu picking a Muslim as running mate.

According to the group ,there was no need for the palpable tension caused by the Muslim-Muslim ticket rumours at this critical period, when APC has a Christian Governor such as Plateau State Governor,Mr. Simon Lalong.

It also urged Tinubu to avoid being put under by few selfish persons to pick a running mate against the wish of Nigerians .

The National Coalition for Democracy,Peace and Unity,which stated this in a Communique issued at the end on a one-day political summit held in Kaduna State, where they resolved to work with only political parties and candidates with considerations for the diversity and regional interests of Nigeria.

They said the topic of the one-day summit “The 2023 Presidential Elections;Need for a United and Peaceful Nigeria” was carefully selected to discuss the best approach to addressing the issues overheating the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections .

The Communique jointly signed by the National Coordinator and Secretary; Comrade Ibrahim Ringim and Comrade Peter Emmanuel further reads: “As concerned democrats, we are deeply worried about the potential threats and political crisis that would be created if the ruling party resolved to consider a Muslim-Muslim ticket during the forthcoming 2023 Presidential elections.

“The need for the political summit was informed by the palpable tension stirred up by regional agitations and the impending crisis the idea of Muslim-Muslim ticket could cause.Thus,we are asking all political parties to strike a balance along religious and ethnic lines for a united and peaceful coexistence .”

“After an exhaustive deliberation by the Executive Members on the way forward for a sustainable peace and progress of our dear country, we resolved that in the interest of National Unity, it is good to for ruling party APC and its Presidential Candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick a Christian running mate in the same manner the main opposition party,PDP has done.”

The group however, suggested that as the only Christian Governor in the party from the North, Mr. Lalong should be considered automatically.

“It is in public domain that Lalong has shown himself to be a unifier, who has managed the crises in Plateau very well that even the Muslims in the State are comfortable with him, evidence that he will no doubt be fair to all.”

“If APC goes otherwise,it will not only discourage Christians in the party and electorate that are willing to vote the party during the election , but might also create disharmony that will force them to vote other parties with balanced candidates.”

“At this critical moment where the corporate existence of Nigeria is threatened,the emphasis on unity and progress should be of paramount importance to all political parties and Presidential Candidates.”