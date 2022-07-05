The Osun State Chapter of Accord has said it has uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to massively engage in vote-buying in the July 16 election.



Besides, the party accused both parties of engaging in buying and stockpiling of voters cards.



A statement by Stephen Owolabi, media aide to Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi who is the party’s governorship candidate, and made available to reporters, said these actions will plunge the state into serious crisis.



“The recent arrest of agents of one of the political parties and INEC officials in Ijesaland over voters cards’ buying was as a pointer to our concern.



“Majority of the electorate are yet to get their voter’s cards despite seeing their names in the register and nobody, not even INEC has any information on when the cards will be ready for collection. Who knows maybe the cards have been bought over by these desperate politicians.”