. Says he wants all progressives on board to rescue state

By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the opposition All Progressive Congress, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, Sunday afternoon, visited the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, at his Nkporo country home in Ohafia Local Government Area, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Chief Emenike said that the visit was part of his on-going state-wide consultations with the necessary stakeholders in the Abia project.

He said it was his intention to bring on board all well-meaning Abians irrespective of their political affiliations to unite in the efforts to rescue the state.

Emenike explained that the inputs of all progressives in the state were needed to fix the state which according to him, has been ruined by bad governance.

His words: “What we are trying to do in Abia is to organise a revolution for change. No one man can do it alone”.

Emenike regretted that “some people have been destroying Abia with bad governance over the years yet there are those clapping and rejoicing over inept leadership and the stagnation of God’s Own State.”

He lauded the Abia Deputy Governor for making his community accessible with good road, arguing that those in public office should always use the opportunity to positively affect their environment.

Chief Emenike further commended the Deputy Governor for his humility and selfless service to the state both in the legislative and executive arms of Government.

Responding, the Deputy Governor said that “Abia belongs to all of us” hence the need for everybody to be concerned with the affairs of the state.

“Whatever we can do to make this state better we will join hands and do it.

“We must do everything to raise the bar (of development) in the state and whoever is doing it I’m a partner”, he said.

The Deputy Governor commended Chief Emenike for his forthrightness.

Speaking earlier, former Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Chief Uche Ogboso, said Emenike was God-sent to rescue Abia.

“Abia State is one and everyone in every part is yearning for a change. They want Abia to move away from its present position and become a state that works for its citizens”.

Similarly, the zonal Organising Secretary of APC for Abia North, Hon Sampson Orji, solicited the cooperation of all progressive Abians to salvage the state.

He urged Chief Emenike to collaborate with the Deputy Governor, who is the political leader of Nkporo in order to receive the needed support of Nkporo people.