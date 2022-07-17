By Emma Una

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Northern Senatorial District, Odi Omagu, has expressed joy over the victory of Senator Ben Ayade in the wedge Senatorial primary for the Cross River North post held last week.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar on Sunday, Omagu said Governor Ayade is a man of the people and winning the Senatorial election for the Cross River North post in the 2023 election is a reality.

“I can assure you that judging by the popularity of His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade, his victory in the Cross River North election would be before midday on the election day and I am not just being braggadocios.”

He said when Ayade occupied the Senate position between 2011 and 2015, his record was unrivalled at that level in the district and his performance as governor has further made him a household name which makes his victory at the election seamless.

“There is hardly any household in Cross River that has not been touched by the people-oriented policies of Governor Ayade, particularly his Food on the Table programe which had over twenty thousand people monthly receiving alert from the state payroll.

That in itself is a big propelling force for the governor and of course his industrialisation policy which will making thousands of jobs available to youths of the state is another midas touch”.

He said the governor apart from industrial projects like Rice Factory, Oil Mill and Canadian University has constructed an eighty kilometre road spanning the five local areas of the north to ease transportation and business activities which is a novelty in the district.

“I am calling on all people in the north to support this political and.industrial icon of our time ad he returns to the Senate as Cross River North is evolving into a leader of repute in the state courtesy of him; all our hands have to be behind him as he represents the district at Red Chamber from next year”.

He called on those in opposition to identify with the Ayade project early to avoid being retired politically.

“When the wind blows in particular direction, trees bend towards that direction and any tree that resists is pulled down. Let everyone including those in opposition join forces with the Ayade for Senate project to avoid being rendered politically irrelevant,” he noted.

