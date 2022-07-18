By Prince Okafor

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, ANAP, has threatened to shut down the 32 airports across the country in solidarity with the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) next week Tuesday.

This is coming against the backdrop of the National Labour Congress, NLC, directive to its members to embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the strike by the ASUU.

ANAP General Secretary, Abdulrasaq Saidu, in a statement made available to Vanguard stated that the protracted strike has added to social vices in the country as students now engage in unpalatable activities capable of destroying their future.

He noted that the over four-month strike had ridiculed Nigeria’s educational system and made it a laughing stock.

The statement reads: “ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT had been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at in May 2022 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with labour Unions.

“Not only the students were suffering but parents and the society, the poor economy has also affected every home in the country.

“Education remained the bedrock of any country aspiring for greatness, and the ASUU strike will eventually lead to a regrettable situation in future if not well-handled.

“Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way.”

The union said its members would align with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) position in protesting against the unfortunate situation in the tertiary education sector.