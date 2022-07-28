As part of activities marking the 2022 ANAN week, members of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria Abuja, FCT 1 branch have visited internally displaced persons camp and school for the blind to show a shoulder of love to these vulnerable members of the society.

At the visits which is in advancement of the branch’s corporate social responsibility, pupils of Sharing Prosperity Nursery & Primary school which serves children of the IDPs were treated to exciting moment as they smiled home with study materials and relief items.

Their parents at the Tuesday visit were also not left out as the accountants extended their handshake of love by donating textile materials, food items and other relief materials to make life more liveable for them.

Head Teacher of Sharing Prosperity Nursery & Primary School, Mr. Luka Yaduma expressed gratitude to ANAN Abuja FCT 1 members, saying visits like this gives the pupils and their parents a sense of love, having been displaced from their ancestral homes.

He said the school constructed by a non-governmental organisation has been dependent on the good will of the public for survival.

Yaduma applauded members of the accounting profession for choosing the camp as a place of choice to invest in pursuit of their corporate social responsibility, stating that the seed of love will remain evergreen in their memory.

At the School for the Blind in the Jabi area of Abuja, ANAN Abuja FCT 1 members also doled out educational material and relief items to the students.

Chairman of the branch, Mr. Wahab Shina Omoniyi noted that as an education friendly association, the branch is committed to demonstrating responsible and responsive leadership by paying adequate attention to the future of the vulnerable children.

“As a professional organisation, we feel that it is important to demonstrate what we are preaching and what we expect our leaders to do.

“This is our way of giving back to the society what we have benefitted and we tasked all out members to contribute in cash and in kind to enable us alleviate the sufferings of these vulnerable members.

“This is not the first time we are embarking on a CSR. We have pupils under our scholarship programme. We take the educational development of our young people with utmost seriousness. We want to ensure that as much as our capacity can permit, more children will be given access to decent education” he said.

The ANAN Week 2022 has as the theme, “Sustaining The Accounting Legacy Through Social Security and Inclusive Governance: Panacea for Sustainable Development”.

RELATED NEWS