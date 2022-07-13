Traders in Anambra State from the 45 communities that made up Old Aguata Union, OAU, otherwise called ‘Nzukora,’ have expressed support to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for embarking on the demolition of structures built on waterways in some parts of the state.

They also lauded Soludo for the dissolution of executive committees of some markets in the state who were either appointed caretakers or whose elections were flawed, adding that the appointment of highly qualified persons to various offices as Commissioners and Special Assistants especially Hon. Obinna Ngonadi, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, was just like putting a round peg in a round hole.

In a press statement signed by the chairman of the group, Chief Peter Okala, and Secretary, Mike Okafor, which was made available to newsmen in Onitsha, they hinted that traders had desired and demanded from successive administrations to have this important Ministry manned by persons experienced in the field, until Governor Soludo.

They stated: “The Governor did not only yield to the desires and demands of traders but brought someone with a strong background in trading and importation, someone that is into manufacturing of goods and services in Anambra State, in the person of the first son of a renowned manufacturer who has mentored the ordinary trader in Anambra State and beyond to become importers of goods from many parts of the world”.

They expressed optimism that in no distant time the Commissioner would record giant strides in reshaping Anambra markets leadership.

The traders cited the relocation of Patient Medicine Dealers Association to a permanent site at Oba by Governor Soludo as a welcome development and urged him to beam his search light on the activities of some market leaders towards Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, especially at Bridge Head market.