Newly elected Chairman of NMA Anambra State, Dr. Jane Ezeonu, reading her address.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Anambra State Branch, has elected new officers, with Dr Jane Ezeonu, as Chairman, to pilot the affairs of association for the next two years.

The association has equally expressed her profound gratitude to Governor Chukukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State Government for the role they played in promptly mobilising security agents who rescued one of their colleagues within 12 hours of his kidnap last Tuesday.

The association however, advised her members to be more security conscious, even as they strive to provide round the clock healthcare services to citizenry.

The NMA also urged the State Government to continue in their positive efforts towards improving the security situation in the State, assuring of their readiness to continue to partner with the government of the state in improving healthcare services in the State.

This was disclosed by NMA, Anambra State shortly after rising from their Annual General Meeting / Scientific Conference, held at NMA House, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, COOUTH, Awka, Anambra State.

The association had earlier in the day held the 4th late Emeritus Prof. Festus Aghagbo Nwako Memorial Lectures, with the theme, “Excellence in Healthcare Delivery”, with the lecture topic “The Umblicus: The Paediatric Surgeons perspective” delivered by Emeritus Prof. Nene Agugua-Obianyo.

NMA also expressed its resolve to continue to protect the interest and wellbeing of doctors in Anambra State.

According to the association, “The Nigerian Medical Association Anambra State Branch, rising from their Annual General Meeting / Scientific Conference which held at NMA House, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, expressed her profound gratitude to the Anambra State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo for the role they played in promptly mobilising security agents who effectively rescued our colleague within 12 hours of his kidnap last Tuesday, within the State.

“We equally appreciate the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike for being ever accessible and dependable, serving as an effective link between the State Government and healthcare workers.

“While we however, advise our members to be more security conscious even as we strive to provide round the clock healthcare services to citizenry, we also urged the state government to continue in their positive efforts towards improving the security situation in the State.

“We also wish to expressed our resolve to continue to protect the interest and wellbeing of doctors in Anambra State, just as we are readiness to continue to partner with the State Government in improving healthcare services.”

Part of the activities during the AGM, was the election of new State officers ably led by Dr. Jane Ezeonu, a Consultant Public Health Physician at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, to pilot the affairs of NMA in the state for the next two years.

Dr Ezeonu succeeded, Dr. Jide Onyekwelu, who was recently elected as Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Earlier in her welcome address, Dr Ezeonu who acted as Chairman of the State NMA, prior to her election as substantive State Chairman, said that the annual event provides an opportunity for the medical doctors and the stakeholders in the healthcare sector to interrelate on ways to advance the health system and improve healthcare delivery in the state.